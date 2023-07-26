GUILFORD COUNTY — Officials with the Guilford County Tax Department are in the midst of sending 225,000 tax notices to property owners who need to make sure their obligations are met by Jan. 5 to avoid interest on unpaid taxes.

This year the county is including an insert with each property tax statement sharing dates and other information for property owners, Tax Director Ben Chavis said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul