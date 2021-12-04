GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will take up a $2 million economic incentives package for Piedmont Triad International Airport as economic developers try to recruit an aircraft manufacturing operation to the airport.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The hearing was announced by the county on Friday afternoon.
The hearing concerns an economic incentive grant for the airport for infrastructure costs related to economic development, according to the county’s notice.
The High Point Enterprise reported earlier this week that PTIA is in the running for the aircraft manufacturing operation that could create at least 1,000 jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000. The name of the company hasn’t been released.
A proposed amendment to the $25.9 billion state budget would set aside $106.7 million for airport improvements. The state money would go toward site and roadwork and construction of one or more hangars.
The budget legislation in amended House Bill 334 doesn’t provide a private investment figure by the aircraft manufacturer, nor how many other airports are competing for the project.
The airport has 1,000 acres available for new development.
