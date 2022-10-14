GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and a nonprofit organization are teaming up to address the increase in the feral cat population brought on because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioners voted unanimously during a recent work session to allocate $20,000 to work with the Greensboro-based Feral Cat Assistance Program. The organization provides for humane trapping of feral cats and low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination clinics to reduce feral cat populations.
The $20,000 will go toward expanding the Guilford County Animal Services feral cat program to collaborate with the Feral Cat Assistance Program.
Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch of High Point said feral cats have proliferated since the onset of the pandemic. There have been fewer adoptions and a reduction in spay and neuter clinics held by nonprofits, Upchurch told The High Point Enterprise.
“This population increase also has likely led to an increase of diseases because these cats are often not vaccinated,” he said. “Our clinics will cover vaccinations and shots as well.”
Upchurch said his feral cat initiative emerged from a meeting he held recently with the Oakview Citizens’ Council. Constituents told him about the increase in feral cats in Oakview neighborhoods.
“I ended up meeting with several nonprofits, our animal shelter staff and a couple other neighborhood groups,” he said. “It was after these meetings that I put together a short-term plan to partner with the Feral Cat Assistance Program. This has the potential to lead to a broader and longer partnership in the future.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.