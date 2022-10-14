GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and a nonprofit organization are teaming up to address the increase in the feral cat population brought on because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioners voted unanimously during a recent work session to allocate $20,000 to work with the Greensboro-based Feral Cat Assistance Program. The organization provides for humane trapping of feral cats and low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination clinics to reduce feral cat populations.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos