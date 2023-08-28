GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Animal Services, which runs the county animal shelter, will temporarily suspend its spay neuter voucher program as it prepares to launch a new program in September.
The current program is generating overwhelming demand, prompting the department to make adjustments to allow more Guilford County residents the opportunity to obtain a voucher, Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said.
“We are very fortunate that Guilford County residents are taking action like never before to have their pets spayed or neutered, and we are excited to work on program adjustments to make the opportunity to spay or neuter a pet more convenient and accessible in Guilford County,” he said.
The goal is to have the revised program in operation by Sept. 15, county officials say.
Upgrades planned for the program include electronic voucher applications as well as identifying limits for the number of vouchers available per household.
For more information call the animal shelter at 336-641-3400.
