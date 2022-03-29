GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 5-3 Tuesday night to spend $2 million to support expansion of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro.
Vice chair Carlvena Foster led the discussion after Chairman Skip Alston left the virtual work session to avoid a conflict of interest. Foster voted in favor of the museum’s request along with Democratic board members Kay Cashion, Carly Cooke, Frankie Jones Jr. and Mary Beth Murphy. Republican board members Justin Conrad, Alan Perdue and James Upchurch voted against.
“We all know the historical significance of this museum and what it means to our county,” Foster said. “It’s a teaching facility. It educates people about the history of racism and it explores African American history.”
Foster said the nonprofit is listed online as one of 10 essential sites to visit and gives the county national recognition.
Upchurch said he believes the museum to be an asset to the county and supports it as a private citizen. But Upchurch added, “As a commissioner, I don’t believe that taxpayers should be on the hook for purchasing buildings for nonprofits.”
Upchurch said he found it a personal conflict that Alston is co-founder of the museum, a member of its board of directors and serves as real estate agent in the property transaction that involves buying the former First Citizens bank building next door to the museum. Buying the building is expected to cost $10.25 million and renovation plus exhibit creation will cost $10 million to $15 million more.
Perdue said he appreciates the museum but did not want to make spending decisions outside of budget season.
Conrad questioned the county’s liability if the museum does not follow through on its development plans.
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to allocate $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support a request by High Point-based telecommunications company NorthState for a state grant to expand broadband service in the county.
The county’s participation is contingent on NorthState being awarded a state Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant to provide broadband service to unserved areas of the county. The project cost is estimated at $3.2 million and funding includes a $2 million request for GREAT grant funding and a $1.2 million investment from NorthState.
Murphy said reliance on technology for learning during the pandemic showed how much broadband is desperately needed in unserved parts of the county.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
