GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners didn’t let the loss of grant funding keep the county from maintaining a full staff at an agency that serves the most vulnerable in their time of crisis.

The commissioners during their meeting Thursday night voted unanimously to reallocate $111,030 in county funds to maintain two key staff positions at the Family Justice Center. One position is at the location in High Point and the other in Greensboro.

