GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners didn’t let the loss of grant funding keep the county from maintaining a full staff at an agency that serves the most vulnerable in their time of crisis.
The commissioners during their meeting Thursday night voted unanimously to reallocate $111,030 in county funds to maintain two key staff positions at the Family Justice Center. One position is at the location in High Point and the other in Greensboro.
The Family Justice Center has received national and statewide recognition for providing a one-stop clearinghouse for services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse.
The center locations in High Point and Greensboro have six navigator positions The navigators play a key role in helping an abuse victim find the services and resources they need and providing follow-up.
Two of the positions were funded by a state grant, but the grant money to Guilford County is being discontinued effective at the end of September. The commissioners’ action means that people served by the center won’t have any interruption in services.
Family Justice Center Director Catherine Johnson told the commissioners that the centers in High Point and Greensboro serve 13,000 clients each year. Following her address to the board, Johnson told The High Point Enterprise that in the last three months the Family Justice Center in High Point has served 900 clients.
“In our community’s most dangerous domestic and sexual violence cases, natvigators are key in the identification, coordination and support of victim safety,” county officials say.
With the vote on funding, all six navigator positions are paid for by the county.
The Greensboro center opened in 2015 while the High Point center opened in 2018.
The Family Justice Center in High Point is in part of the courthouse complex at Green Drive and Centennial Street downtown. The Family Justice Center is housed in offices separate from courtroom sections of the complex.
