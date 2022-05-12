GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County officials are seeking public input on the disparity in county contracts with minority- and women-owned businesses.
A virtual public meeting is set for 6-7:30 p.m. June 7 to solicit public comment on the current climate of Guilford County government outreach to minority- and women-owned enterprises. The session will offer an opportunity for representatives of minority- and women-owned businesses to share their experiences and perspectives about doing or attempting to do business with Guilford County government.
For more information, email guilfordcountystudy@gspclaw.com.
