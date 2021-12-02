GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County voters will be asked to consider two ballot proposals in March to update aging public schools.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 Thursday night to place a $1.7 billion bond referendum on the March 8, 2022, election ballot to pay for school construction and renovations.
All seven Democratic board members voted in favor and urged the public to visit schools before the March election if they are unsure of the needs. Republican board members Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue voted against.
Perdue said while he supports the county’s public education system, he believes the $1.7 billion bond amount is excessive for the county’s current financial stability.
Last month, the board moved forward with a resolution for a quarter-cent increase in the county sales tax rate to help offset costs associated with building three new schools, rebuilding 19 existing schools on their current sites, fully renovating 12 schools, making a $363 million investment in safety and technology upgrades for all schools, and providing major repairs to schools with failing roofs, heating and air conditioning systems, and plumbing.
The historic votes reflect the culmination of a five-year process that included a countywide “listening and learning” tour, school-by-school building reviews and the development of a master facility plan that addresses the needs of every school. An independent study funded jointly by the commissioners and school board found that district schools were, in some cases, literally falling apart. More than 50% were rated as being in poor or unsatisfactory condition.
Vice Chair Carlvena Foster of High Point said the two ballot proposals are imperative to level the learning environment for all students across Guilford County.
“These dollars will not be issued all at one time, but will allow many projects to take place simultaneously across the district,” Foster said. “We will finish quicker, address more schools quicker with these dollars, and we will have a positive impact on the learning and the teaching for all students in Guilford County.”
Board member James Upchurch agreed the bond would carry financial implications, but said it was unlike the sales tax that voters rejected last year. He repeated his plans to host town hall meetings in his district to provide the public with more facts and figures.
“I think that voters should have a choice of whether they want this or not, but they also need to know what the implications and the costs are,” Upchurch said.
At-large board member Kay Cashion shared her perspective as a parent and a grandparent who has for many years seen adverse conditions in Guilford classrooms. Lack of heating, cooling or structural improvements make students and teachers wonder whether they count, she said.
“This is a big ask, but it’s not going to be issued all at once,” Cashion said. “We really need to look at the long-term needs that have been there for a long time.”
Chairman Skip Alston challenged anyone who doubts that this money is needed in county schools to go visit the schools and see for themselves. Many adults have not been in the schools in years, but they may notice school auditoriums built as far back as the 1930s still filled with the same seats.
“We can hide behind the fact that this is a lot of money, but this is just a downpayment on the neglect that we’ve had in the last 50 years of our schools,” Alston said. “We’re going to need more than this. This is not a one-time expense. We’re going to have to spend millions more to keep up with the technology.”
Guilford graduates now are behind because these schools have been neglected, Alston said, while voters approved a bond referendum to spend $85 million on a jail.
In addition to new construction, renovations and repairs, the bond will be used to:
• Make schools safer with digital locks, cameras and other security measures, as well as modernizing classrooms and upgrading technology.
• Expand in-demand programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the visual and performing arts, advanced manufacturing, robotics, computer sciences and other career and technical education programs.
• Design new schools to serve multipurpose needs such as community meeting spaces, job training centers and health care services.
Two residents at Thursday’s meeting expressed support for the bond issue and urged the board to put it on the ballot. No one spoke in opposition.
Ebony Burnett said she grew up in a High Point housing project and in eastern Greensboro.
“For me, school was a place of respite away from the very difficult living conditions I was in,” Burnett said. “Unfortunately, many of our children are still living in unsafe homes, and have to go to uncomfortable and unsafe schools.
Burnett added that “safe and comfortable environments are foundational to learning.”
“Many of our children are living in deep poverty and we need to give them a space where they can learn, grow and thrive without the fear of falling through the floors or looking at brown molding ceiling tiles,” she said.
Heather Dodson, board president of Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, spoke on behalf of its members in support of the bond and sales tax.
“Realtors understand the importance of good schools for a thriving community and will advocate for policy measures that seek to improve them,” Dodson said, adding that without the sales tax, the county would be forced to other revenue sources, which could include higher property taxes or other county fees.
