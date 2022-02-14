GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County began accepting proposals Monday for projects to use the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Growth and Recovery Request for Ideas process is designed for collaborative project proposals to assist the community with both near- and long-term growth and recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects. Submissions will be accepted from nonprofits and other tax-exempt organizations, as well as municipal corporations and other public bodies, through Sunday, March 13.
Guilford County will receive $104 million in federal ARPA Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The U.S. Department of Treasury identified five focus areas for use of ARPA funding to meet community needs. Ideas must align with the following eligible uses:
• Support public health response and/or spending
• Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency
• Replace lost public sector revenue
• Provide premium pay for essential workers
• Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
More information and the documents needed for submissions are available on the county’s website at arpaRFI.guilfordcountync.gov. Organizations will be able to ask questions before completing an online form by attending a virtual workshop at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, or contacting ARPA_RFI@guilfordcountync.gov
