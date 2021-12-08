GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County leaders want to hear how residents think $104 million of American Rescue Plan Act money can best be used to help communities respond to the ongoing pandemic and invest in the county’s future.
The public is invited to visit an interactive website at https://www.publicinput.com/ARPA5 and take an online survey before the end of the year.
Eligible uses for ARPA funding include:
• Public health response.
• Addressing negative economic impacts.
• Premium pay for essential workers.
• Replacing public sector revenue loss.
• Water and sewer infrastructure.
• Broadband infrastructure.
Residents can provide feedback by Dec. 31 in one of the following ways:
• Take the online survey.
• Text ARPA to 73224 to take the survey.
• Call 855-925-2801 and enter project code 2902 to leave a voicemail comment.
