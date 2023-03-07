GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County will give their constituents a chance to chime in on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a series of input sessions starting next week.
The county announced the four sessions on Tuesday. County officials will give an overview of the annual budget process, provide a look at economic conditions affecting the 2023-24 fiscal year budget and hear input from the community. For those unable to attend in person, all four meetings will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty.
All four events will begin with an open house from 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
One session will be in High Point, on March 20, at the Carl Chavis YMCA, 2757 Granville St.
Two sessions will take place in Greensboro, on March 13 at Union Square, 124 E. Gate City Blvd., and on March 21 at Bur-Mil Park at 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road.
The fourth will be on March 15 at Sedalia Town Hall, 6121 Burlington Road near Gibsonville.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners must have a balanced budget in place by July 1, the start of the next fiscal year. The overall county budget is expected to total close to $800 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.