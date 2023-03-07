GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County will give their constituents a chance to chime in on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a series of input sessions starting next week.

The county announced the four sessions on Tuesday. County officials will give an overview of the annual budget process, provide a look at economic conditions affecting the 2023-24 fiscal year budget and hear input from the community. For those unable to attend in person, all four meetings will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty.

