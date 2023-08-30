GUILFORD COUNTY — The best high school in the country is in Guilford County, according to a magazine’s annual ranking of the best high schools in the country.
The Early College at Guilford previously has ranked No. 1 in North Carolina in U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings, but this year it also is No. 1 nationally. Last year it was No. 35 nationally.
Guilford County Schools had 10 of the state’s top 100 high schools in the rankings.
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts was the highest-ranking in High Point, coming in at No. 48 in the state.
Other highly ranked GCS schools included the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T at No. 2 in North Carolina and No. 40 nationally; the Philip J. Weaver Ed Center at No. 6 in North Carolina and No. 173 nationally; Northwest Guilford High School at No. 33 in North Carolina and outside the top 1,000 nationally; and Northern Guilford High School at No. 36 in North Carolina.
The North Carolina Leadership Academy, a charter school on High Point Road, Kernersville, also ranked No. 27 in North Carolina.
The website’s annual report ranked 17,680 U.S. public high schools, 563 in North Carolina, based on college readiness, proficiency on state exams, performance on state exams, performance of underserved students, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. U.S. News has been rating high schools since 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.