GUILFORD COUNTY – Leaders of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Schools will revive a joint committee to keep members of both groups up to date on the progress of school construction and renovations in the wake of voters passing a $1.7 billion bond referendum package.
At their work session Thursday afternoon, the commissioners voted to appoint four board members to the joint committee. The committee was originally formed several years ago when the commissioners and school board embarked on discussions about comprehensive upgrades to schools.
Since voters approving the bond package in the May 17 primary election, re-establishing regular meetings of the joint committee would be prudent, County Manager Michael Halford said.
“It’s a big program,” Halford said.
Board Chairman Skip Alston said school board Chairwoman Deena Hayes agrees about reviving the joint committee.
Alston recommended naming himself, Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster and Commissioners Kay Cashion and Carly Cooke – all Democrats – to the joint committee. Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad asked about naming one GOP board member to the joint committee.
Alston said that he “wasn’t trying to be political” in who he suggested naming to the joint committee, and he said that all commissioners could attend any meeting and have input.
The commissioners appointed Alston, Foster, Cashion and Cooke by acclimation. Democrats hold a 6-3 advantage on the board of commissioners.
In addition to preparing for bond package projects, the Guilford County Board of Education has begun planning and design work on more than a half dozen projects covered by a $300 million bond issue that voters approved in November 2020, including construction of a new consolidated Southwest Guilford elementary and middle school building.
In other business, the board approved six Economic Development Incentives Grants, including three for High Point organizations. The High Point Market Authority received $125,000, the High Point Economic Development Corp. got $100,000 and the Forward High Point Foundation received $40,000.
The board also set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 on a proposed rate increase requested by trash and recyclables haulers who contract with the county to do weekly pickups. Republic Services is seeking to increase its rate from $21.50 per month for a household weekly pickup to $26.56 per month. The other hauler serving most of the county, Waste Industries/GFL Environmental, is seeking to increase its rate from $21.50 per month to $26.05. Both haulers cited rising expenses, especially fuel, for the rate increase requests.
Alston said that the commissioners will vote on the matter following the public hearing in the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro.
The cities of High Point and Greensboro and the town of Jamestown have separate garbage and recyclables collections.
The commissioners also talked about how the commissioners can have direct input well before county staff recommend a contractor for upgrades to the jails and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office facilities in High Point and Greensboro. The commissioners want to avoid turning down a recommendation from staff and restarting the bidding process because they weren't aware of details in the proposed contract.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEPaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.