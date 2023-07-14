GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County have routed $5.5 million in federal spending toward High Point projects meant to address issues such as food hardship, job skills training and revitalizing the historic Washington Street business and cultural corridor.

At its meeting Thursday night, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the collaborative effort with High Point. The board voted to authorize County Manager Michael Halford to enter into an agreement with the city to support the campaigns of the High Point organizations D-Up, The Bridge and the YMCA of High Point.