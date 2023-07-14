GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County have routed $5.5 million in federal spending toward High Point projects meant to address issues such as food hardship, job skills training and revitalizing the historic Washington Street business and cultural corridor.
At its meeting Thursday night, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the collaborative effort with High Point. The board voted to authorize County Manager Michael Halford to enter into an agreement with the city to support the campaigns of the High Point organizations D-Up, The Bridge and the YMCA of High Point.
The agreement allocates $3 million to D-Up to help restore the Washington Street area of east High Point and support the nonprofit group’s goal to serve more youth and families. The effort includes a proposal to develop a year-round science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or STEM — gymnasium complex.
Another $2 million would go to The Bridge organization to develop a community-based center designed to address access to healthy food, job skills training, health services, agribusiness opportunities and youth development.
Partners in The Bridge project include the Hayden-Harman Foundation, Growing High Point and Resilience High Point.
The remaining $500,000 allocated to the High Point YMCA will support the Out of School Time and the Social and Emotional Learning and Enrichment/Physical Activity Program.
The commissioners originally committed the $5.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to the city this past September.
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved economic incentives for up to $712,820 for the expansion of the Honda Aircraft Co. HondaJet aircraft manufacturing operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Leaders with the Japanese-based global company announced Tuesday that it will develop a new style of its compact jet in a project at the airport that will involve a private investment of $55.7 million and creation of 280 news jobs.
Honda Aircraft was pledged separate incentives packages by the state of North Carolina and city of Greensboro earlier this week. The incentives are performance-based, meaning the company must meet benchmarks on investment and employment.
Honda Aircraft selected PTIA over sites in South Carolina and Alabama.
• Awarded $565,000 in county economic development grants to five organizations, four of which have ties to High Point. The High Point-related grants include $125,000 for the High Point Market Authority; $100,000 for the High Point Economic Development Corp.; $100,000 to the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance; and $40,000 to the Forward High Point Foundation for downtown promotion.
The other grant was $200,000 to the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
