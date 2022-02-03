GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county health board, heard an update from medical professionals about the spread of COVID-19 and took no action to lift the countywide mask mandate during a virtual meeting Thursday night.
The county’s 14-day average positivity rate is 27%, county Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann reported. The peak number of daily new cases peaked Jan. 10 at 1,613 but remains around 1,000 each day, she said.
Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director for infection prevention at Cone, urged the board to support the mask mandate until more improvements are made. The hospital system is seeing four to five times the number of patients it would normally in a bad flu season, she said.
Many hospital employees remain in quarantine and isolation from having COVID themselves, Snider said. Non-emergency surgeries are limited and some interventions are delayed because of limited drug supplies, she said.
“We know that things are getting better,” Snider said. “We have started to notice a trend down in cases, but we are still a long way off from being good.”
Michael Dewitt noted 2021 was one of the deadliest years in Cone history. As the year ended, the omicron variant caused a large wave of new cases in the community and around the world.
“Unfortunately, it mutated and has an evil sister called the BA.2 subvariant,” Dewitt said. “Early studies in Denmark and the United Kingdom indicate this subvariant is more transmissible, meaning each infected person passes it on to more people.”
This new subvariant became dominant in Denmark within four weeks, Dewitt said. The good news is layered protections of masking and vaccinations are still effective against the threat, he added.
Chairman Skip Alston said board members have said they would be guided by medical professionals, and added he hoped to hear from them again in two weeks.
During the public comment part of Thursday’s meeting, nine people thanked the board for reinstating the mask mandate last month after hearing pleas from overwhelmed health care and emergency services workers.
Tyler Beall, who lost his mother to COVID-19 last fall, thanked the board for taking the advice of medical professionals and scientists to require masks.
The Board of Health had voted 6-3 on Jan. 13 to reinstate a countywide mask mandate for indoor public places in response to the surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant. Republicans Justin Conrad, Alan Perdue and James Upchurch had voted against mask requirements.
The board voted unanimously Thursday night to accept $2.35 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The N.C. Division of Public Health received the funding through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a grant named “CDC Crisis Response Cooperative Agreement: COVID 19 Public Health Workforce.”
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will serve as the lead regional local health department for Region 5, which includes Rockingham, Caswell, Person, Orange, Alamance, Durham, Randolph, Chatham and Guilford counties. As the regional lead, the county Division of Public Health will collaborate with the other county health departments to identify, recruit and hire staff to support regional activities.The division will also manage a training program meant to enhance the skills and expertise of health workers battling COVID-19 in the region.
The money will fund a half dozen positions that will form a COVID-19 regional workforce in the nine-county area. The grant-funded, full-time positions include a workforce development regional director, epidemiologist, data analyst, communications manager, project manager and quality improvement officer.
The funding covers the first half of 2022 with remaining funds to be reallocated for fiscal 2022-2023, which begins on July 1. Similar funding is going to nine other regions in the state to fill critical gaps in the public health infrastructure.
