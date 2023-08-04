GUILFORD COUNTY — An agreement involving Guilford County that has allowed emergency medical service crews to save lives for the past three decades will continue for at least the next five years.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the EMS ambulance agreement with the town of Jamestown during the board’s meeting Thursday night. Since the early 1980s the Jamestown Fire Department has provided space to house an EMS ambulance crew.
The board unanimously approved entering into a new lease for $7,000 in rent annually to Jamestown. The new lease carries the agreement through June 30, 2028.
In another matter, the commissioners received an update on public health in the county. The Guilford County Division of Public Health presented its annual report tracking key indicators.
The report detailed the cause of all 5,208 deaths in Guilford County during 2020, which was the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. There were 346 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020, making COVID-19 the third-leading cause of death in the county for the year.
County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said the COVID-19 deaths at the outset of the pandemic matched trends nationally during the pandemic.
During the entire pandemic more than 1,100 people in the county have died of COVID-19, Vann said.
In 2020 the two leading causes of deaths were cancer, which caused 891 deaths, and heart disease, which resulted in 867 deaths. Sixty-five people lost their lives to suicide three years ago while 73 were victims of homicides throughout the county.
The report also tracked the dramatic rise in opioid deaths in Guilford County. The number of synthetic opioid poisoning deaths spiked from 18 in 2014 to 113 in 2020. The number of opiate poisoning deaths accelerated from 42 in 2014 to 136 in 2020.
In response to the drug overdose epidemic the county created the GCSTOP initiative to collaborate with community partners to stem drug abuse. Vann told the commissioners that the effort is making progress in addressing drug overdoses., though the pace of deaths remains troubling.
Commissioner James Upchurch said the growing use of Narcan has kept the overdose numbers from being higher.
