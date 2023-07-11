GUILFORD COUNTY — High Point organizations are set to receive the lion’s share of annual economic grants bestowed by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Of the five economic development groups scheduled for funding that totals $565,000, four have High Point connections. The commissioners are scheduled to take up the grants later this week.
The High Point Market Authority would receive $125,000 through what’s formally known as Guilford County Economic Development Incentive Grant. The authority oversees the world’s largest home furnishings trade show, which is the largest single economic event in North Carolina each year.
The grant would further the authority’s efforts to recruit new guests and retain existing ones at the spring and fall trade shows, which draw 75,000 to 80,000 marketgoers for each event. The recruitment through the grant would focus on buyers for home furnishings companies.
The High Point Economic Development Corp. would receive $100,000 to assist the its work recruiting and retaining businesses in High Point and generating job creation and investment by employers.
The Forward High Point Foundation would get $40,000 to further its efforts revitalizing the core city of High Point.
The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance would receive $100,000 to bolster its campaign to coordinate and align economic development outreach in the county, including for High Point.
The Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce would receive $200,000 to further Greensboro’s economic development activities and job creation.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the grants at 5:30 p.m. Thursday during their next meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The commissioners are expected to vote on the grants following the public hearing.
The grants are funded through the 2023-24 county budget approved by the commissioners last month that took effect on July 1.
Last year the commissioners appropriated $505,000 in economic development grants to six organizations. The five organizations set to receive grants this year also were awarded funding in 2022. This sixth that received a grant last year was Downtown Greensboro Inc.
pjohnson@hpenews.com
