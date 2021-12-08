GUILFORD COUNTY – Businesses and residents are required by North Carolina law to list for taxation any personal property owned on Jan. 1, 2022, before midnight Jan. 31.
Additions, improvements and/or deletions made to real property during 2021 (examples: aluminum or vinyl siding, central heat and/or air conditioning, storage buildings or detached garages and swimming pools) must also be listed with the Guilford County Tax Department. Online and downloadable listings may be submitted in person, by mail or for listings of property used in connection with a business, electronically via an online listing system.
Personal property items including boats and watercraft, mobile homes, unregistered motor vehicles, aircraft and property used in connection with a business are taxable and must be listed.
Vehicles annually licensed in North Carolina are not to be listed on the personal property listing form since property taxes for these vehicles are included and paid at the time a license plate is acquired or renewed. Vehicles that do not have a current North Carolina license plate, trailers registered on a multiyear basis, vehicles registered under the International Registration Plan, and vehicles owned and leased by public service companies are to be listed.
Residents who do not receive a listing form by Jan. 14 should call the county tax department in High Point at 336-641-7911 or in Greensboro at 336-641-3320.
Listings submitted in person or postmarked after Jan. 31 will be subject to a penalty. Business listings submitted electronically after May 16 will be subject to a penalty. Unlisted property will be subject to discovery and penalty.
The deadline for submission of applications for tax relief is June 1, 2022. Homeowners 65 years old and older and homeowners totally and permanently disabled as of Jan. 1, whose income (including Social Security) does not exceed $31,900 and honorably discharged veterans totally and permanently disabled may qualify. Applications are online and available at the tax department at 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point, or 400 W. Market St., Greensboro. Tax department personnel will also be available to assist residents regular business hours
For online assistance, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov.
