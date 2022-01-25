GUILFORD COUNTY — Sharon Barlow was promoted Tuesday as the new full-time director for Guilford County Division of Social Services effective immediately.
Barlow has been employed with Guilford County for 12 years and most recently served as interim director of the Division of Social Services after the resignation of former Social Services Director Heather Skeens last year.
Barlow, a native of Greensboro who lives in the city, has 34 years of social services experience. She attended Appalachian State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work.
