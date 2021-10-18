GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners asked state legislators who represent Guilford County to help with four top concerns during a virtual meeting Monday.
N.C. Rep. John Faircloth, Rep. Jon Hardister, Rep. Amos Quick III, Rep. Aston Clemmons and Sen. Michael Garrett weighed in with comments or questions after County Attorney Mark Payne presented the four requests.
The commissioners again asked the General Assembly to change the language on voters’ ballots in March 2022 to designate revenue from a proposed ¼ cent sales tax specifically for the schools. Payne explained the wording is needed to answer voters’ questions and assure them how the money will be spent.
“When we have considered a ¼ cent sales tax, the thing that we hear from the general public more than any other is: How are you going to spend this money? We say we’re going to spend it on schools,” Payne said. “The next question is: How do we know that? That guarantee can only be provided through the General Assembly. So once again, we’re asking the General Assembly to restrict us, to bind us to spending any ¼ cent sales tax proceeds to only that purpose designated on the ballot.”
Chairman Skip Alston reminded the legislators a bipartisan committee of county commissioners and board of education members developed a seven- to 10-year building plan for Guilford County Schools. Although the plan recommended spending more, the previous board allocated only a $300 million bond package.
“We know that we’re behind and we neglected our schools,” Alston said. “This is our way now of trying to catch up. We want to pass a $1.7 billion bond package in March. We need these funds in order to be able to pay for that over this seven to 10-year project.”
County Manager Michael Halford said sales tax revenue would generate about $19 million, which is equal to about $325 million to $330 million in construction.
“Without those dollars, we’d have to figure out some other way to do that or wouldn’t be able to fund it,” Halford said. “If that doesn’t get passed, we don’t have that extra revenue coming in to support the building and renovation of some aging schools.”
The state House voted in favor of passing the sales tax language bill a few months ago, and it’s now in the Senate, Hardister said.
“I’ve had some favorable conversations with Senate leadership, and there seems to be interest in moving the bill, but right now everything’s tied up with redistricting and the budget process,” Hardister said.
Hardister said there also is another possible school funding path.
“In the budget this year, we have set aside some money in the state capital infrastructure fund to go to local school districts for school capital repairs and renovations,” Hardister said.
Payne noted the county would need to know by Dec. 2 for any new language to be on the March ballot.
Faircloth, who retired as High Point police chief in 1992 after a long career in law enforcement, said he would talk with other General Assembly justice committee members about possibly amending a statute to allow Guilford County’s security staff to carry weapons in the county’s courthouses in High Point and Greensboro. Faircloth added any changes would need to stay closely in line with that of other officers’ training.
The two groups seemed to move closer to resolving an issue that’s been a sticking point between the state and the county for two years. The county had expected the state to contribute about $7.7 million to help pay for the more than $20 million Guilford County Behavioral Health Center that opened last month in Greensboro.
Clemmons suggested the group could put together a delegation request for $1 million.
Hardister said he thinks the county’s request for $1 million is reasonable, he would investigate whether there’s a provision in the state budget and he will be glad to sponsor it.
Another request involves re-leveling the tax playing field for businesses at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Payne said that a 2018 law intended to provide an economic benefit to the Carolina Panthers and Carolina Knights minor league baseball team had an unintended consequence of depriving Guilford County of about $1.3 million a year in tax revenue from businesses at the airport.
“What we’re asking is to restore the status quo that existed before 2018,” Payne said.
Lawmakers said they would investigate that request, which Hardister said appears to be something that could be fixed in a technical committee.
