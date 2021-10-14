GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County health department is providing COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to vulnerable individuals while preparing for federal approval of vaccinations for younger children.
Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said county clinics in High Point and Greensboro will be operating on additional weekend dates in November, December and early January.
Campbell said pediatric vaccinations could be available by the first or second week of November at some of the county’s larger vaccine clinics. The county also is working with schools for clinics at night and on weekends.
Campbell said school nurses have been trained to administer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and pediatric physician offices and pharmacies will be primary partners in the effort.
If approved, pediatric vaccines will require parental consent, Campbell said.
The county is planning for a minimum of 27,000 children to come to its clinics in the next few months, said Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann. Out of about 46,000 children in Guilford County between ages 5 and 11, it’s projected that about 58 percent of that population will be signing up for vaccinations.
Health officials continue to have detailed conversations with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and state partners to make sure counties, specifically large counties like Guilford with a large pediatric population, are ready to make child vaccinations a successful process, Vann said.
Meanwhile, the county health department continues to administer vaccinations and booster doses through its health department clinic locations and mobile clinics, Vann said. An appointment is required in order to get those additional and booster doses.
Those can be scheduled at www.guilfordvaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-8944. No appointment is needed for those who are coming to clinics for their first dose.
An additional dose is for those who are considered immunocompromised, some of whom don’t build the same level of immunity after vaccination, Vann said. Pfizer and Moderna products received emergency use authorization to administer an additional dose vaccine to this particular population. No Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine products are authorized for this.
Pfizer received emergency use authorization to administer a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccination to the most vulnerable members of the community, including individuals who are 65 and older.
“We are very fortunate that in our community individuals who are age 65 and older are over 90% fully vaccinated,” Vann said.
Also eligible are those who are 18 years or older who have a medical condition that puts them at high-risk or who work in a high-risk profession, such as health care workers or frontline emergency workers. Others who are eligible are 18 years or older and live or work in a long-term care facility or in a congregate living facility such as a homeless shelter, a correctional facility, dormitories on campus, or other congregate living facility settings.
“Data from clinical trials show that a Pfizer booster shot increases the immune response in trial participants who finished their primary series six months earlier,” Vann said. “With increased immune response, people should have additional protection against COVID-19, including the delta variant.”
