HPTNWS-04-11-23 DECK.jpg

Guilford County is seeking bidders for renovations to the county parking deck in downtown High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Guilford County is seeking bids for repairs to the county’s downtown parking deck seven years after a major renovation was undertaken to upgrade the structure.

The latest parking deck repairs mainly consist of sealing the structure, replacing some steel and concrete and repairing other concrete where it’s breaking or chipping.

