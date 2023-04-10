HIGH POINT — Guilford County is seeking bids for repairs to the county’s downtown parking deck seven years after a major renovation was undertaken to upgrade the structure.
The latest parking deck repairs mainly consist of sealing the structure, replacing some steel and concrete and repairing other concrete where it’s breaking or chipping.
The work will take place throughout the entire deck, but the county plans on closing sections of the garage at different times so the deck can still be used during the project, county officials told The High Point Enterprise.
Once a contract is in place, the county will work with the contractor on a time frame and schedule of work.
A notice issued by the county indicates bids for the work will be received by the Guilford County Purchasing Department until 2 p.m. April 27 at the Greene Street Building at 201 S. Greene St., Basement Suite 72, in downtown Greensboro.
The county indicates in the notice that the bid process will be informal. There won’t be a public bid opening for the project, and a bid deposit isn’t required. A walk-through of the project site with county officials will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the High Point parking deck.
The planned repairs come after the county spent $2.2 million in 2016 on an overhaul, including reinforcing support beams, sealing concrete and repairing the stairwell on the backside of the deck.
The three-level parking deck is sandwiched between the Guilford County Courthouse and Guilford County Jail along Commerce Avenue at Park Street. It is more than 30 years old and has roughly 500 parking spaces.
