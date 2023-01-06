GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved funding for two schools benefiting from bond package money approved by voters, but at price tags higher than first anticipated because of inflation and more expensive construction costs.
During a work session Thursday afternoon, the commissioners unanimously approved $81.7 million for Kiser Middle School and $50.4 million for Claxton Elementary School, both of which are in Greensboro. But the cost is significantly greater than the original project estimates of $55.5 million for Kiser and $31.3 million for Claxton.
The commissioners and members of the Guilford County Board of Education are grappling with how to cope with greater construction and building material costs as they embark on a makeover of school buildings. Voters in separate bond package referendums in November 2020 and May 2022 approved a total of $2 billion for a fundamental transformation of school facilities.
The vote by the commissioners on the Kiser and Claxton projects followed a meeting of the Joint Capital/Facilities Committee on Wednesday involving commissioners and school board members.
Also during the work session, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve 12 new school projects totaling $92 million. The spending includes two schools in High Point, $4.5 million for Northwood Elementary School and $1.5 million for Shadybrook Elementary School.
• During its Thursday night meeting, the commissioners received a long-awaited disparity study on the county’s track record of doing business with minority- and women-owned businesses. The commissioners voted in November 2020 to move forward with the county’s first disparity study, which was conducted by the consulting firm Griffin & Strong of Atlanta.
CEO Rodney Strong told the commissioners that his firm examined a five-year period covering spending of $445 million with firms in 27 counties. The study found that minority- and woman-owned firms did business with the county at noticeably lower rates compared to their relative presence in industries such as construction.
One recommendation of the consultant is to set a dollar threshold where only small businesses can bid to become a county vendor, which would help minority- and women-owned businesses. Another recommendation is to ensure that the county consistently reaches out to minority- and women-owned firms to encourage them to do business with the county.
The consultant also suggested that the county encourage prime contractors to pair with smaller firms on projects that would benefit minority- and women-owned firms.
• During its meeting, the commissioners unanimously signed off on a state economic development grant for Bethany Medical to renovate and reuse a nearly 5,000-square-foot shopping center space into a medical clinic at 108 W. Main St. in Jamestown. The amount of the grant wouldn’t exceed $300,000, and Bethany Medical pledges an investment of $600,000 and creation of 30 full-time jobs.
The grant doesn’t involve county money, but the commissioners have to agree to the grant recipient.
• During the work session, the commissioners continued their discussion about how to handle annual requests from community organizations for funding from the county.
The commissioners discussed giving priority to applications that most closely align with priorities and principles of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said the commissioners should have flexibility in awarding money to nonprofits meeting community needs.
County Manager Michael Halford said the county typically receives more than 100 applications for funding by community organizations.
County leaders are considering setting aside from $1.6 million to $2.4 million to fund community groups for the next fiscal year beginning July 1. At the work session the commissioners didn’t set a specific date to open applications for funding, though in past discussions they have talked about opening the process this month.
For the current fiscal year, the county provided $1.77 million to fund 22 community groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.