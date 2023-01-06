GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved funding for two schools benefiting from bond package money approved by voters, but at price tags higher than first anticipated because of inflation and more expensive construction costs.

During a work session Thursday afternoon, the commissioners unanimously approved $81.7 million for Kiser Middle School and $50.4 million for Claxton Elementary School, both of which are in Greensboro. But the cost is significantly greater than the original project estimates of $55.5 million for Kiser and $31.3 million for Claxton.

Trending Videos