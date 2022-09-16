HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved $5.5 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds for three proposed High Point projects.
D-Up, a grassroots fitness and education organization for youth based on Washington Street, was approved for $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand its programming.
The nonprofit wants to build an education, gym and arts complex at the corner of N. Centennial and Washington streets and a theater for plays and musical performances on the vacant, city-owned site of the former Kilby Hotel and Arcade at Washington and Hobson streets.
It’s planning to invest $13.2 million in the expansion.
D-Up Executive Director Jakki Davis told commissioners that the project would be designed to serve as a catalyst for revitalization and economic development in the Washington Street area.
Commissioners allocated $2 million toward a proposal from the Hayden-Harman Foundation to redevelop the vacant former High Point Police Department headquarters property into “The Bridge,” which would provide health-services outreach and healthy-food initiatives.
The city has no plans at this time for the empty 35,904 square feet of building space, which sits on 6.4 acres at 1009 Leonard Ave.
The foundation is seeking city approval to use the property, as well as $2 million of High Point’s share of ARPA funds for the project.
Executive Director Patrick Harman said the proposal includes a model farm for growing food and partnerships with High Point University’s health sciences programs to provide treatment to local residents.
The other local project to receive an ARPA award was a proposal from the YMCA of High Point to establish a program to work with school children on academic deficits incurred during the pandemic, as well as physical activities. It was allocated $500,000.
Commissioners also approved $2.82 million for the town of Jamestown for infrastructure projects, including construction of new sidewalks to fill in gaps in existing sidewalks on Ragsdale Road and Gannaway Street near the Forestdale Plaza shopping center.
The county has allocated about $70 million of its total $104 million of ARPA funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.