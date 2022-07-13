GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County officials are reminding property owners about their taxes as bills affected by reappraisals go out for the new fiscal year.
The Guilford County Tax Department will mail about 225,000 tax notices in mid-July, the county announced Wednesday.
If county residents pay by Aug. 31, they will receive a 0.5% discount for early payment. County property taxes are due by Jan. 5 to avoid paying interest incurred by late payment.
Property values in Guilford County spiked with reappraisals for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began July 1. County officials say that the average increase in the property tax bill for a median-value home of $241,750 would be $418 per year.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners kept the property tax rate at 73.05 cents for every $100 of property value. But tax bills will increase for the majority of homeowners and business owners because reappraisals increased values.
There are three property tax relief programs available to some North Carolina residents that can lower or help pay property tax due.
The programs are the Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Program, also called the Elderly or Disabled Homestead Exclusion; the Circuit Breaker Tax Deferment Program; and the Disabled Veteran Program.
If you own a home and it is your primary residence and you are either a senior earning a low income, a person with a disability, a veteran with a disability or the unmarried surviving spouse of a veteran with a disability, you may qualify for help. Check taxrelief.guilfordcountync.gov to find out whether you qualify and to submit an application.
For more information about taxes, email the tax department at indtax@guilfordcountync.gov or call 336-641-3363.
