GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County have canceled a contract with Samet Corp. to demolish the old jail in downtown Greensboro and build a new law enforcement center on the site because of what Samet says is a dispute over minority- and women-owned business participation, though county officials are being cryptic about the reasons.

Late Thursday night, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners announced that the board voted to terminate the contract with Samet for the project, which is underway and was budgeted by the county for $23.9 million. The action was announced at the end of the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting.

