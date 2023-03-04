GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County have canceled a contract with Samet Corp. to demolish the old jail in downtown Greensboro and build a new law enforcement center on the site because of what Samet says is a dispute over minority- and women-owned business participation, though county officials are being cryptic about the reasons.
Late Thursday night, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners announced that the board voted to terminate the contract with Samet for the project, which is underway and was budgeted by the county for $23.9 million. The action was announced at the end of the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting.
In its two-paragraph statement, the county cites a pair of provisions in the lengthy contract. The provisions give the county and Samet each the authority to terminate the agreement if the two parties fail to reach an agreement on a guaranteed maximum price.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise on Friday that he wouldn’t elaborate.
Samet was in the midst of demolition of the old county jail to make way for the new law enforcement center when the work was paused last month.
Samet provided a statement to The Enterprise on Friday saying the termination of the contract stems from a dispute over the level of minority- and women-owned business participation, though Samet defended the levels of participation among subcontractors.
“Samet has a longstanding and deep commitment to Guilford County and to equity, inclusion and diversity on its construction work for the county,” the company said.
Samet said that Guilford County officials acted improperly by instructing Samet to identify and hire additional Black-owned subcontractors outside of the bid process after the subcontractor bid process was completed in compliance with all laws and county policies.
Samet says it achieved over 40% minority- and women-owned business enterprise participation for the project. Of the total participation, 15.9% was from Black-owned enterprises, which exceeded participation by any other minority group, Samet said.
“As a result, we are deeply disappointed the county unreasonably terminated our contract,” the company says.
Samet said that it fired a company employee for making inappropriate remarks about the situation. Samet said that the employee expressed frustration with the request and openly questioned the validity of the county’s directive.
“The tenor of the employee’s remarks were inconsistent with Samet’s values and commitments,” the company said.
The dispute with Samet takes place as the commissioners are adopting policies for minority- and women-owned enterprises doing business with the county. Earlier this year a consultant completed a disparity study showing that minority- and woman-owned enterprises don’t receive county contracts at a level proportionate to their presence in the area’s business community.
Before the termination of the Samet contract Thursday, the board adopted policies and recommendations from the disparity study authorizing the county manager to implement the study’s recommendations.
In its statement about the termination of the contract, the county said it will conduct a competitive bid process for the remaining phases of the new law enforcement center project.
Samet said that one consequence of the terminated contract is that subcontractors, including minority- and women-owned businesses, have lost cash flow because of the delay in the project.
“Furthermore, every trade-package bid is now public record, making it extremely difficult for those subcontractors that were determined the lowest responsible bidder for their respective bid package to rebid and win under a new general contractor or construction manager,” Samet said.
