GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford Board of Commissioners spent four hours Friday discussing the promises and predicaments of $104 million in extra money provided by the federal government to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act was approved by Congress to provide a one-time infusion of money for communities across the country to emerge from the pandemic.
The commissioners heard from seven county agencies and local nonprofits about their ideas on how to use the money during a work session at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro. The presentations ranged from initiatives to recruit and retain paramedics and county firefighters to a program to assist mothers overcoming substance abuse.
The county has spent $12.4 million in federal money so far. The funding has been used to reimburse the county for cleaning supplies and services and for personal protective equipment used in response to the COVID-19 threat.
The commissioners didn’t vote Friday on allocating any of the remaining $91.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding mainly because they want to examine the long-term fiscal impact of the commitments.
The county, by federal regulation, must designate uses for its pandemic relief funding by December 2024 and spend all of the money by December 2026.
Commissioner Justin Conrad said that the county needs to determine how it would fund recurring expenses after the federal pandemic relief money is gone.
Commissioner James Upchurch said the financial obligation to the county could amount to tens of millions of dollars to sustain efforts launched or expanded with the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Board Chairman Skip Alston said he’s also concerned about the long-term fiscal implications and doesn’t want to make decisions without more details.
Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said she understands the financial complications, but she was frustrated that the board didn’t make decisions Friday to address pressing needs.
Alston said that the commissioners want to allocate the American Rescue Plan Act funding for specific uses as quickly as possible, he hopes starting in August.
A survey of 1,800 residents last year on how they think the pandemic relief funding should be spent found that the top two priorities were health care and education.
Another top priority identified was greater access to broadband internet service.
