GUILFORD COUNTY — Property owners in Guilford County will have their holdings revalued a year earlier than expected, and the prospect of a big increase has a head start because a county review indicated that the most recent revaluations fell an average of nearly 20% short.
But a county leader says that won’t automatically translate into higher tax bills.
Guilford County was set to have its next countywide property revaluation performed in 2027 on its regular five-year interval.
But an N.C. Department of Revenue-required review of a sample of 473 appraised property values in last year’s revaluation found they were just 84.95% of actual sales prices. A review of a second sample of 10,480 sales was 80.14%.
When a review finds the new values are more than 15% too high or too low compared to actual sales, it triggers revaluation being done a year earlier than usual.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston told The Enterprise that he’s disappointed the county has to hold a revaluation a year earlier.
“But at the same time we have to go by the rules,” he said.
He acknowledged it’s highly likely that property values will increase by the time of the next revaluation. In his 26 years as a commissioner, Alston said, the only time property values declined in general was in the aftermath of the Great Recession that took hold in 2008.
“It usually averages an increase in values of between 2.5% and 3% every year,” said Alston, who’s worked in real estate for 41 years. “That’s been the norm of our property values going up. So usually with a revaluation every five years, you’re looking at your property values going up 12% to 15% between revaluations.”
When the commissioners crafted the budget a year ago for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the board left the rate at 73.05 cents per $100 property valuation. The dramatic rise in property values leading into the 2022 revaluation — a countywide average of about 30% — meant that the majority of Guilford County property owners paid a noticeably higher tax bill. The commissioners left the property tax rate unchanged for the new fiscal year that takes effect July 1.
Three years from now, Alston said, it’s possible that the commissioners could take a revenue-neutral approach, meaning cutting the property tax rate to a level that would the same amount of revenue as the county brought in before revaluation.
“We will make sure that we don’t put any more tax burden on the taxpayer than we have to,” Alston said. “But at the same time we still have to grow and we have to make sure we are paying for that growth.”
Tax Director Ben Chavis has said that his department will start work toward the revaluation next month. He said in an interview this week that getting started this early reflects the complexities of a revaluation involving more than 217,500 tax parcels.
“If you are going to be successful you’ve got to start at least two years out,” Chavis said. “That’s kind of standard in our industry.”
Guilford County isn’t alone in facing an earlier revaluation. Chavis said that 22 other counties are confronting the same requirement from the state Department of Revenue.
