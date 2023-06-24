HPTNWS-06-24-23 REVAL.jpg

A sign shows homes for sale in a new subdivision in the north side of High Point. Guilford County will have to perform its next countywide property revaluation a year earlier in 2026 rather than 2027 because the county’s revaluation last year fell outside parameters set by the N.C. Department of Revenue.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — Property owners in Guilford County will have their holdings revalued a year earlier than expected, and the prospect of a big increase has a head start because a county review indicated that the most recent revaluations fell an average of nearly 20% short.

But a county leader says that won’t automatically translate into higher tax bills.