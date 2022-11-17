GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering changes to the policies that govern county money distributed each fiscal year to community nonprofits, including groups in High Point, and adopted one reform on audits during a work session Thursday.

The commissioners discussed nonprofit funding prior to the board’s regular evening meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEPaul

Trending Videos