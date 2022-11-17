GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering changes to the policies that govern county money distributed each fiscal year to community nonprofits, including groups in High Point, and adopted one reform on audits during a work session Thursday.
The commissioners discussed nonprofit funding prior to the board’s regular evening meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.
This past summer, the board approved $1.7 million for community agencies. High Point nonprofits that received funding for the current fiscal year include the Carl Chavis branch of the High Point YMCA, which received $50,000; the Friends of John Coltrane that organize the Labor Day weekend music festival, $25,000; the High Point Arts Council, $50,000; and the Southwest Renewal Foundation, $150,000.
One policy the commissioners changed during the work session raises the threshold for exempting groups that have to perform an external audit to qualify for a grant. Nonprofits receiving $10,000 or less have been able submit receipts and expenditure reports in lieu of an external audit, which involves a greater expense.
The commissioners voted unanimously to raise the threshold exempting an external audit for nonprofits getting a grant of up to $100,000 and made the policy retroactive to the current 2022-23 fiscal year.
Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. said for some groups, the cost of the external audit could exceed the amount of the grant.
Commissioner Kay Cashion said the board and county staff need to be more clear about when the grant application process begins and ends. For the next fiscal year, the county staff is recommending to open an application process in January and present a reviewed list of possible recipients to the commissioners in February or March. The next fiscal year takes effect on July 1.
The board plans to discuss the issue further at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St.
The approach of the commissioners to funding community nonprofits has shifted in the past six years based on political party control of the board. When the Republicans held a 5-4 edge, funding for community-based nonprofits was removed from the county budget starting with the 2016-17 fiscal year.
When Democrats took control of the board following the 2020 general election, the commissioners restored the community group funding. Democrats maintained their 6-3 advantage of the board in this month’s general election.
