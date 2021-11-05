GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to publish a public notice of intention to apply to the N.C. Local Government Commission for $1.7 billion in general obligation bonds for Guilford County Schools’ facilities.
The board’s intent is to allow voters to decide whether to approve the bonds to pay capital costs of school facilities, including acquisition and construction of new schools, improvement and expansion of existing schools, acquisition and installation of furnishings and equipment, and the acquisition of interests in real property required.
Board member Carly Cooke described it as exciting to see the board commit to continuing progress on supporting the county’s schools. She met last week with several business and community leaders who seemed supportive of the effort as well, she said.
“We all know and are working with the same information that our schools are in desperate need of this investment,” Cooke said.
Board member Mary Beth Murphy reminded the audience she works as a teacher.
“I experience firsthand the struggles in our school buildings,” Murphy said. “My current school was built under the last bond (in 2008) and it has gone from being the oldest building in the system to now the newest. All students deserve that experience of attending school in a state-of-the-art facility that meets 21st century needs.”
Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, a Republican who lost in the District 4 race to Murphy in 2020, told the current board members that a property tax increase might be needed to pay off the bond debt.
“I think it’s crucial for the newbies on the board to present how this tax increase, that every property owner in Guilford County is going to see, is going to be used,” Branson said. “If not, you’re going to have an extremely difficult time passing the largest school bond referendum that’s ever been put on the ballot in North Carolina. Again, we’re the third largest county. Mecklenburg nor Wake have ever had a bond referendum this expensive.”
Any Guilford County resident opposed to the proposed bond issue has seven days after the notice was published Friday to file with the Local Government Commission at North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, Attn: Sharon Edmundson, 3200 Atlantic Ave., Longleaf Building, Raleigh, NC 27604. A written statement listing each objection must contain the name and address of the person filing it.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.