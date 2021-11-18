GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners showed its intention to support new and improved school buildings Thursday night by moving forward with a combination of funding strategies.
The board approved directing its staff to complete an application to the N.C. Local Government Commission for approval to issue general obligation bonds of up to $1.7 billion to pay for school construction and renovations. The board set a public hearing for its next meeting on Dec. 2.
The board also voted 8-1 to adopt a resolution that would add a quarter-cent sales tax to the ballot in the March 8, 2022, voter referendum. Last month, the commissioners again asked the state General Assembly to change the language on voters’ ballots to designate revenue from the proposed sales tax specifically for the schools. County Attorney Mark Payne explained the wording is needed to answer voters’ questions and assure them how the money will be spent.
Board member James Upchurch agreed the wording is crucial as he cast the sole vote against adding the sales tax to the ballot. He said he wanted to wait until the board’s Dec. 2 meeting in order to allow the General Assembly more time to change the language on the ballot to specify that the funds would be used for school facilities. County voters have voted against a sales tax increase the last four times, he noted.
“The last time this was on the ballot in 2020, 66% of voters said they did not want a sales tax increase,” Upchurch said. “My district overwhelmingly did not want the sales tax increase. I think four times is enough, quite frankly. I don’t believe in shoving items down the throats of my constituents.”
Board member Carly Cooke said it’s the county’s responsibility to maintain school buildings. A sales tax would share that burden with consumers who spend money in Guilford County rather than simply property owners.
Vice Chair Carvena Foster also spoke in support of letting voters decide whether to approve the sales tax as a way to pay for school maintenance.
“While we keep ignoring the needs of our schools, our children and families in our communities suffer,” Foster said. “I think we should put this on the ballot and give the citizens of Guilford County the opportunity to vote it up or vote it down. We have to do a much better job of educating our community on why we need the quarter-cent sales tax.”
Board member Carolyn Coleman urged support from grandparents and others who don’t have children in schools to do everything they can to help provide schools that are appropriate for learning.
“Someone paid for the schools when we attended school,” Coleman said. “Some of these schools haven’t been rehabilitated since we were in schools.”
Board member Justin Conrad noted he had supported a quarter-cent sales tax when the previous board put it on the ballot. He agreed with Upchurch’s concerns and Cooke’s comments that it provides voters more choice.
Board member Mary Beth Murphy said it’s clear the county has a statutory obligation to maintain the public school facilities and that it has fallen short. Murphy said she hopes the county will move quickly to educate voters about how this fraction of a penny increase in local sales tax has the potential to create tremendous improvements in Guilford County Schools.
“The school system needs are quite large and will require a significant investment to provide adequate schools for the children of our community,” Murphy said. “This is a fiscally responsible way to seek input in a democratic process from our constituents, the citizens of Guilford County, and to ensure that our economic policies at the county are carried forward in a way that make this manageable and allow us to move forward on projects beyond our obligations to the schools.”
During a work session earlier Thursday, the board voted unanimously to approve a list of maintenance needs with the intention of paying the $41 million cost through two-thirds bonds funding.
County Manager Michael Halford had recommended the board approve the county projects and authorize county staff to move forward. Inflation is rapidly increasing the costs from 15% to 40%, he said.
The projects include about $3.5 million for renovations at the High Point Courthouse, $2.4 million for repairs at the High Point Courthouse Plaza and $2.3 million for HVAC repairs at the High Point Detention Center, said County Facilities Director Eric Hilton. The detention center and courthouse in Greensboro also are on the priority county maintenance needs list along with the sheriff’s office, health department, old county courthouse and two county parks.
