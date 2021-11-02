GUILFORD COUNTY — If COVID-19 metrics and trends continue to decline, Guilford County residents could celebrate Thanksgiving without masks.
After seeking COVID-19 recommendations from medical providers in a virtual meeting Tuesday night, the Guilford County Board of Health voted unanimously to give notice starting today of the board’s plan to meet again virtually on Nov. 15 to consider lifting its mask mandate.
Board Chairman Skip Alston thanked presenters Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann, Emergency Services Director Jim Albright and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. Board members now will take those recommendations into consideration and discuss the issue based on facts, Alston said.
“Our case rates have come down nicely since our peak, some call it the delta peak, that happened right around Labor Day,” Ohl said. “They’re not down to the level that they were when we were feeling nice and comfy last June, but they’re getting close. Our% of positivity has been below 5% in Guilford County for a few days now.”
Forsyth County’s positivity rate is slightly higher, Ohl added, but the number of cases per 100,000 residents are around 100 for both Guilford and Forsyth. The number is not coming down as fast as it went up. Ohl said he has been talking with the mayor of Winston-Salem, which also is considering lifting its mask mandate.
“It looks like right around the first of the week before Thanksgiving, we’re going to be at a spot where we’ll meet all the metrics and the parameters and be close to those defined by the CDC,” Ohl said. “We’re looking at projecting that we will be at an area where we can safely take the masks off around the Friday before Thanksgiving week. So we’re very close.”
Delaying the mask removal for a couple of weeks has several advantages, Ohl said. It allows the school district time to react, people more time to get their booster vaccines and parents a chance to get more 5-12 year olds vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community transmission map is one of the main things the Guilford County Public Health Department has been watching, Vann said.
“It shows high transmission for Guilford County and the majority of the counties in North Carolina, including our surrounding counties,” Vann said. She listed Alamance, Randolph and Rockingham counties as well as Forsyth. “We know there’s a lot of mobility between our areas so that also is taken into consideration when we’re talking about community transmission,” Vann said.
Board member James Upchurch asked where Guilford ranks among the state’s 100 counties in respect to cases per 100,000 population over the last week or two.
Ohl described the county’s position as average in relation to other N.C. counties. The numbers are higher in the state’s western and southeastern counties.
“The counties around us have really struggled through the last three months of this pandemic” Ohl said. “Wilkes County had one of the highest death rates per 100,000 in the country for a while.”
Vann said she plans to share more data about peer counties of similar population and size at the Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday night in response to Upchurch’s questions at an earlier meeting. Guilford ranked low compared with some of the other larger counties for the week of Oct. 21-27, with only Orange and Durham posting lower numbers than Guilford County per 100,000. For the week prior to that, Guilford County was in the middle compared with peer counties, she said.
“We have the mask mandate, but it still seems like we’re in the middle of everybody else,” Upchurch said.
Looking ahead, Ohl told the board he thinks COVID will be far less of a problem than it was last year, but said it will still be here and it will be intermixed with the other respiratory virus seasons.
“Our hospitals are goings to be busy in January and February, not just with COVID but a mixture of different viruses and a lot of respiratory infections,” Ohl said. “I think once we get into March and April, we going to really see what some might call the end of the pandemic and the beginning of the endemic era, which for years will include people getting COVID infections but the numbers will be smaller and the impact of these will be less because of the level of immunity in the population.”
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.