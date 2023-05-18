GUILFORD COUNTY — The proposed Guilford County budget for the new fiscal year keeps the property tax rate unchanged and maintains current levels of funding for Guilford County Schools, rebuffing a request by school district leadership for more local spending.
County Manager Michael Halford unveiled his 2023-24 budget proposal Thursday night at the Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting. The proposal would keep the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 valuation. The general fund for the county will total $832 million for the upcoming fiscal year, up from the $784 million approved nearly a year ago for the current fiscal year.
The plan would keep spending at current levels for Guilford County Schools and Guilford Technical Community College.
“The total increase in local budget support requested by education partners far exceeds the estimated resources available to the county for the fiscal year 2024,” the county said in a statement. “This budget continues to fund county education partners at their current operating and annual capital maintenance levels — which represents an increase of nearly $47 million since fiscal year 2021.”
The Guilford County Board of Education at its May 9 meeting in High Point unanimously approved a recommendation of $101 million more in local county spending for the new fiscal year, citing needs such as pay raises for educators and classified, non-instructional employees. The recommendation was higher than the school system spending plan proposed earlier this spring by Superintendent Whitney Oakley, which also sought more money from commissioners.
Guilford County commissioners have indicated that they see the school system funding request as a challenge, with Chairman Skip Alston previously telling The High Point Enterprise that it is a “big ask.”
Alston and other commissioners have said that they don’t want a property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Property value re-evaluations last year led to most county taxpayers paying a higher bill.
The proposed county budget provides Guilford County Schools $262 million for its operating budget, $87.8 million for existing and planned debt, $11.5 million for capital projects and $51.1 million to specifically cover debt payments for the $2 billion in school construction bonds projects approved by voters in November 2020 and May 2022.
Overall, 48% of the county budget between the general fund and debt service fund, or $413.4 million, is allocated to GTCC and Guilford County Schools.
Prior to Halford’s budget presentation, several school district classified employees asked the commissioners, who have the final say of the spending plan for Guilford County Schools, to support pay raises. The employees, speaking during the meeting’s public comment period, said classified workers such as plumbers, electricians, drivers and maintenance workers haven’t had their pay keep up with the cost of living. The lack of pay raises is compelling workers to leave their jobs for other opportunities, they told the commissioners.
The Guilford County Association of Educators plans a rally before the next regularly scheduled commissioners’ meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 1 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The rally will take place before the meeting where the commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget plan.
The commissioners indicate that they intend to vote on the 2023-24 fiscal year budget at their meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse. The balanced budget is set to be in place before the start of the new fiscal year July 1.
The commissioners left open the possibility of further talks with GTCC and Guilford County Schools leaders during budget work sessions next week and early June.
Highlights of the county manager’s budget plan include:
• $5 million to maintain and grow Medicaid for approximately 200,000 Guilford County residents, including an increase of 33,000 newly qualified under the upcoming statewide Medicaid expansion.
• $1.1 million to expand school health services by adding 10 school nurses, for a total of 66 positions, resulting in a total program cost to the county of $8 million.
• $575,000 to support efforts to reduce infant mortality and improve infant survival.
• $3.5 million for mental health, behavioral health, and medical services for people in the Greensboro and High Point detention centers as well as the Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.
• $430,000 to bolster access to healthcare through a Mobile Health Clinic.
• $2.4 million for community-based nonprofits and community economic development organizations.
