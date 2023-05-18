GUILFORD COUNTY — The proposed Guilford County budget for the new fiscal year keeps the property tax rate unchanged and maintains current levels of funding for Guilford County Schools, rebuffing a request by school district leadership for more local spending.

County Manager Michael Halford unveiled his 2023-24 budget proposal Thursday night at the Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting. The proposal would keep the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 valuation. The general fund for the county will total $832 million for the upcoming fiscal year, up from the $784 million approved nearly a year ago for the current fiscal year.

Trending Videos