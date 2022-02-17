GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county health board, voted unanimously Thursday night to repeal the mask mandate effectively immediately.
The board voted after hearing an update from medical professionals about the slowing spread of COVID-19 and taking criticism from eight residents who said wearing masks was ineffective protection against the infectious disease, a burden on businesses and torture for students.
At-large Commissioner Kay Cashion made the motion to repeal the county’s rule on masks based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s press briefing Thursday afternoon, where he called for an end to mask mandates by local governments and school systems, citing positive trends in North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics and wide availability of vaccines.
The county mask mandate had been set to expire on Feb. 27. Vice Chairman Carlvena Foster noted the board had said it would review the metrics every two weeks and act accordingly in regard to requiring masks.
“Just as most people take the advice of their medical doctor when faced with a medical condition, we acted as the board of health taking the advice of our medical professionals when faced with this pandemic,” Foster said.
The county’s 14-day average positivity rate was at 12.5%, a decrease from 18.5% two weeks ago, county Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann reported. The most recent one-day positivity rate was at 5.49%, which was similar to the mid-December positivity rate before the omicron surge, Vann said. The number of daily new cases peaked Jan. 10 at 1,613. The county is now averaging 200 new cases a day. Hospitalizations have decreased and wastewater surveillance also reflects the downward trend, she said.
The Cone Health system is admitting fewer patients because of COVID, but the number of admissions still represents two to three times the number of patients it would treat during a bad flu season, said Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director for infection prevention. Cone Health still is still seeing four to seven deaths per day from COVID, she said. Cone continues to limit non-emergency procedures and has many employees in quarantine/isolation and a limited supply of drugs to keep people out of the hospital.
Meanwhile, the Guilford County Board of Education will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, to discuss the school system’s mask mandate. Guilford County officials are recommending the school board vote to make masks optional for students and staff while inside school buildings and in other school-related settings beginning March 7 if there is no countywide mask requirement.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.