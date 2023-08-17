GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners declined on a party-line vote Thursday to pursue a proposal to place the motto “In God We Trust” on county buildings.
The proposal called for placing the motto on 10 buildings and was sponsored by Republican Commissioner James Upchurch of High Point. The High Point properties in the proposal were the county courthouse, jail, Department of Social Services and Division of Public Health.
Erecting the “In God We Trust” signs shouldn’t cost more than $40,000, which would be covered by private donations, Upchurch said Thursday night, though his original idea would have involving spending public dollars.
Upchurch said that most of the response to his idea had been civil and thoughtful, though he and his family received threatening feedback as well.
Democratic Commissioners Carlvena Foster, Kay Cashion and Mary Beth Murphy said no one contacted them in favor of the proposal.
Republican Commissioner Pat Tillman said that the courts have upheld use of the motto on public buildings and that he welcomed the discussion spurred by Upchurch’s proposal
The vote was 6-2, with Upchurch and Tillman voting for the proposal. Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue wasn’t at the meeting.
The commissioners debated the proposal in a room that for many years has had the Ten Commandments mounted near the ceiling of the board’s chambers. The commandments are on a pair of white plaques with black letters that are mounted above the commissioners’ seats.
Prior to the vote, six speakers took stances against the proposal during the public comment period.
County residents who opposed the proposal questioned the possible political motive of Upchurch, who is running for state auditor in next year’s elections and won’t seek re-election to his District 6 commissioner’s seat.
A speaker who has been at the center of a county political controversy was the lone person who expressed support for the proposal. Republican Michael Logan, who is seeking to overturn a decision earlier this year by the Democrats on the Guilford County of Education that denied him an appointed seat on the school board, said placing “In God We Trust” on the buildings would reflect the religious heritage of America.
Logan said he would support the proposal if the money is available.
