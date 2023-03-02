GUILFORD COUNTY – The expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina could make about 33,000 lower-income Guilford County residents eligible for health coverage, county leaders were told during a work session Thursday afternoon.
County staff updated the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on the day that State House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, announced a long-sought agreement to expand Medicaid coverage across the state. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a fervent advocate for Medicaid expansion since he was first elected governor in 2016, welcomed the GOP agreement. The Medicaid expansion is expected to allow more than 600,000 North Carolinians access to health care coverage.
In Guilford County, 163,000 patients now qualify for Medicaid.
Expanding Medicaid has been a legislative goal of the commissioners, and the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services will be the point agency handling the influx of new Medicaid patients. In their current legislative goals, the commissioners have asked state officials to give Guilford County time to ramp up staffing and resources to handle the expansion of coverage.
County staff told the commissioners that a 75% reimbursement is expected, resulting in an increase in federal and state funds of approximately $4 million.
Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. said the expansion of Medicaid will reduce the number of uninsured patients and lessen the complications of uncovered medical care.
In other matters at their work session and evening meeting the commissioners:
• Heard an update on the debt payment schedule to cover the cost of $2 billion worth of bonds approved by county voters in 2020 and 2022 to transform the facilities of Guilford County Schools.
Budget Director Toy Beeninga said county revenues are on track in the current fiscal year to meet the budget benchmarks on debt service payments. The commissioners discussed how the county plans to maintain steady debt payments as bond proceeds are used for school construction projects,
• Formally adopted policies mapped out in a recent minority- and women-owned businesses disparity study.
The study is part of a goal by the commissioners to increase county business and vendor contracts with firms owned and operated by women and minorities. The study found that minority- and women-owned businesses don’t receive county contracts at a level proportional to their presence in the area business community.
The adoption of the policy authorizes the county manager to implement the minority- and women-owned businesses study’s conclusions and recommendations.
