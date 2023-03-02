GUILFORD COUNTY – The expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina could make about 33,000 lower-income Guilford County residents eligible for health coverage, county leaders were told during a work session Thursday afternoon.

County staff updated the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on the day that State House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, announced a long-sought agreement to expand Medicaid coverage across the state. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a fervent advocate for Medicaid expansion since he was first elected governor in 2016, welcomed the GOP agreement. The Medicaid expansion is expected to allow more than 600,000 North Carolinians access to health care coverage.

