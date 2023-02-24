GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to set priorities to achieve with its next budget that will be adopted this summer.
During a work session Thursday afternoon, the commissioners discussed basic principles that could guide how the board devotes its dollars. The commissioners would use the priorities to guide crafting the 2023-24 fiscal year budget set to be in place July 1.
One overriding priority that was discussed involves addressing and reducing disparities across the county.
Commissioner Carly Cooke said the county should take on the task of reversing disparities in health care, such as expanding the program of having nurses at public schools.
Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. said another disparity focuses on public safety as homicides have been concentrated in specific areas.
Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said another disparity involves economic development and access to good-paying jobs and training for careers.
County Manager Michael Halford said an example could address county parks and make sure they are accessible to different communities.
Other priorities under consideration include tackling homelessness, addressing behavioral health, promoting early childhood development and supporting Guilford County Schools facilities construction through the bonds approved by voters in 2020 and 2022.
“It helps us distribute limited dollars,” Halford said. “This is a different way to build a budget.”
In other business at their work session and evening meeting the commissioners:
• Reviewed a minority- and women-owned business enterprise policy and administrative manual. The manual will guide the county staff on getting more minority- and women-owned businesses to receive vendor contracts and other orders from county agencies. The manual codifies the findings of a recent minority- and women-owned business enterprise disparity study that found the enterprises aren’t receiving county contracts at the level of their presence in the area business community. The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the manual at their next meeting in March, Chairman Skip Alson said.
• Entered into an agreement with the town of Jamestown to provide American Rescue Plan Act funding totaling about $2.8 million. The funding will pay for sidewalk improvements, town park upgrades and storm water system repairs at the town golf course.
