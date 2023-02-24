GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to set priorities to achieve with its next budget that will be adopted this summer.

During a work session Thursday afternoon, the commissioners discussed basic principles that could guide how the board devotes its dollars. The commissioners would use the priorities to guide crafting the 2023-24 fiscal year budget set to be in place July 1.

