GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County government and its community partners are gearing up to support the nationwide launch today of the new national Crisis Lifeline: 988.
People can call or text 988 from anywhere in the United States to be connected to help during a mental or behavioral health crisis. The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline is designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.
The 988 line services are distinct and separate from the emergency medical and public safety response associated with 911. People should continue to call 911 for emergencies such as a medical emergency or to report a crime in progress.
In Guilford County, the Behavioral Health Crisis Center is preparing to see a potential influx of new patients because of the 988 line, said Madonna Greer, president of National Alliance on Mental Illness Guilford.
“The 988 Crisis Line is a much-needed resource and is just the first step in building out a more robust crisis response system that will change how our nation treats, supports, and talks about mental health and suicide,” Greer said. “This new service provides a trained crisis counselor to listen, understand, and help link callers to community-based providers that can deliver a full range of crisis care services if needed. This new service is free to all and is completely confidential.”
The 988 system will build on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of over 200 crisis centers nationwide staffed by counselors who answer millions of calls each year — about 2.4 million in 2020. Calls to the old lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, will still go through even with 988 in place.
