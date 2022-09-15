HIGH POINT — The first round of an incentive grant that came about after years of contentiousness between High Point and Guilford County over funding the city’s stadium has been paid.
The city on Tuesday received a check from the county for the initial $350,000 installment of an economic development assistance grant approved by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in February 2021.
The county agreed to provide the city this amount annually beginning this year for 20 years — for a total of $7 million — to support new development within the 649-acre “Catalyst Influence Area.” This takes in Truist Point stadium and the surrounding area, as well as the High Point Market showroom district.
In 2017, city leaders began asking commissioners to commit a portion of the county’s future property tax revenue from this area — which was then projected to be about $11.2 million over 20 years — to help retire the bond debt on the stadium.
Five years ago this month, the commissioners tabled stadium funding talks in a vote that drew a loud chorus of boos from an audience full of High Pointers who attended the board’s meeting on the topic.
The commissioners did not take the issue up again until after the board flipped from Republican to Democratic control in 2020.
They approved the grant for High Point on the condition that the funds not be used for debt service on the stadium but instead go to new projects in the catalyst area.
The city is using the first grant installment as reimbursement for construction of the Elm Street Entry Plaza project, according to Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo. This is an entryway and public gathering space adjacent to the stadium and the Bedrock, a 36,000-square-foot mixed use building that houses the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall and offices.
Developer Elliott Sidewalk Communities recently built the plaza, and the city will use the $350,000 as a portion of its reimbursement to the company for the project cost.
The firm also developed the Bedrock. It was hired by the city in 2017 as “master developer” to guide growth on about 6 acres around the stadium.
Olmedo said the city is considering which other projects will be funded by future county grants.
To get the money from the county, the city must document that the total value of taxable property in the catalyst area increases each year.
The city made its request for the initial grant on June 22. In the year leading up to this, the value of the tax base in the target area increased $162.5 million, Olmedo said.
The numbers include the results of the county’s 2022 revaluation, which substantially increased most property values.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.