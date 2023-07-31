GUILFORD COUNTY — High Point University, Guilford County public health officials and an area physician’s office are teaming up again to provide free health assessments for students returning to public school for the new academic year.
Proof of a health assessment is a requirement for students enrolling for classes.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health, HPU’s Physician Assistant Program and Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine are collaborating to provide the assessments for students from families with no insurance coverage or without a designated health care provider. Parents who would like to schedule an appointment or learn more about the program can call 336-641-6720.
Assessments are provided at Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine offices in Greensboro and High Point and at the Guilford County Health Department’s High Point clinic site.
This is the fourth year for the program for public school students, including students of charter schools. Approximately 600 students have been helped so far, county officials told The High Point Enterprise.
The free assessments will be offered through the end of September as long as the health care providers have the capacity, county officials say.
Dr. Michele Jedlica, an assistant professor in HPU's Department of Physician Assistant Studies who also is a pediatrician, said the program fulfills the university’s commitment to community service.
"This project benefits the community and our students in various ways,” she said. “Most importantly, it helps children who need access to a physical examination receive screening for preventable childhood illnesses such as vision and hearing loss, scoliosis and obesity."
The physician assistant students also get to practice the physical examination and patient education techniques that they are learning in their program, Jedlica said.
“Part of our responsibility as health care providers is to help ensure that children in our community stay well to support their success in school,” Jedlica said.
