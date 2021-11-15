GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County has hired a city administrator from Wilmington and a county administrator from Forsyth County to fill two newly created assistant county manager positions.
Guilford County Manager Michael Halford announced the hiring of Erris Dunston and Victor Isler on Monday. Dunston started with the county on Nov. 8, overseeing the county’s “Strong Community” initiatives. Isler will begin Nov. 22 and will be responsible for the county’s “Successful People” efforts.
They join Jason Jones, who was hired in March as assistant county manager of quality government. Halford, who was appointed as county manager in January, has been reorganizing the county’s executive leadership team.
"My intentions behind a three assistant county manager system are to provide strategic alignment, consistency and support among departments,” Halford said. “This structure is consistent with those taken by similarly sized organizations and will allow the county to address its priorities and goals much more effectively, more quickly and with more impact."
Dunston brings more than 20 years of leadership experience, including her five-year stint in
Wilmington as assistant to the city manager for economic development and LGBTQIA liaison, two years as an assistant county manager in Halifax County and eight years as a planning director for the city of Henderson.
Dunston earned her bachelor's and master’s degrees from North Carolina Central University.
Isler worked since 2014 as director of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. He previously was interim assistant director/program manager for child placement and permanency for Durham County and has held several positions in the behavioral health services field.
Isler earned his bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University and has two master's degrees, from Pfeiffer University and the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.
