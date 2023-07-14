GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has awarded a new contract for the construction of a new law enforcement administration office in downtown Greensboro after the previous contract was canceled in a dispute with Samet Corp.
The commissioners voted Thursday night to approve a contract with Blum-WC, a joint venture to serve as construction manager between Greensboro-based Blum Construction and Winston-Salem-based WC Construction.
The work includes the demolition of the old jail, the construction of the new office complex and the removal of the Otto Zenke building to make way for parking. The price tag remains at $23.9 million.
This past March the commissioners nixed the contract with Samet. The company said publicly that it had been unfairly accused by county officials of not having enough minority- and woman-owned subcontractors on the project. County officials haven’t elaborated on why the Samet contract was canceled.
The contract with Samet was nixed after work had begun on the project.
In announcing the new contractor, board Chairman Skip Alston said in a prepared statement that the commissioners “directed staff to restart the solicitation process expeditiously, and I am pleased to see staff following through on that commitment.”
Work to demolish the old jail, construct the new law enforcement administration office complex and remove the Otto Zenke building is expected to restart in early 2024, county officials say. Underground work to clear the way for demolition to begin is already complete.
The new law enforcement complex will be primarily used by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
