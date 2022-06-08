GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of key Guilford County agencies made their final pitches for funding in the new county budget during a work session Wednesday.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the budget proposal during its next regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 16 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The 2022-23 fiscal year begins July 1.
The work session offered county agency leaders an opportunity to explain their requests and take questions from commissioners.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office needs to address pay and benefits to recruit and retain detention officers at the jails in High Point and Greensboro.
The sheriff’s office has 69 vacant detention officer positions. Rogers characterized the personnel deficit as a serious issue, but he said he could cut the shortfall in half in 90 days if he gets the support needed from the commissioners.
Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. said he’s concerned about the lower level of entry pay for Guilford County detention officers as related to comparable urban counties in the state. Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said if the county made changes to improve pay and benefits for sheriff’s office personnel, it could make a difference with the level of employment for detention officers.
Emergency Services Director Jim Albright said the workload and “mental anguish of the job” is eroding the number of paramedics who respond to ambulance calls for service in Guilford County.
Albright told the commissioners that his agency has lost six employees in the past year to Stokes County, an unprecedented development. But he said that reflects first responders who can go to a more rural county and have to deal with fewer emergency medical calls and less stressful working conditions.
At the same time, urban counties are offering paramedics more compensation than Guilford County, Albright said.
The Emergency Services agency needs higher pay to recruit and retain first responders, which in turn would reduce the number of emergency calls on average per employee. Albright said that his department has 39 vacancies, a high mark for a personnel shortfall since he joined Emergency Services.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras thanked the commissioners for addressing educator local pay supplements in the budget proposal, especially for principals and assistant principals. Contreras said research by the school system couldn’t pinpoint the last time principals and assistant principals received local pay supplement increases.
Guilford County Schools recently lost 23 principals out of 126 schools, a situation that should be addressed by the local pay supplements, Contreras said.
Guilford County Manager Michael Halford is proposing an $855 million spending plan, 14% greater than the current fiscal year budget. The 2022-23 fiscal year budget would include an extra $150.1 million, in large part because of significantly higher property tax revenue from revaluation of property values this year.
The proposed budget would keep the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 property valuation, but revaluation would result in higher tax bills for county property owners. Halford has indicated that the average increase in the property tax bill for a median-value home of $241,750 would be $418 under the proposed budget.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.