GUILFORD COUNTY — The members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners purposefully wore green attire at their meeting Thursday night for a worthy cause.

The commissioners and Guilford County government will take part Nov. 7-13 in Operation Green Light, a national campaign to recognize military veterans during the week of Veterans Day.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos