GUILFORD COUNTY — The members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners purposefully wore green attire at their meeting Thursday night for a worthy cause.
The commissioners and Guilford County government will take part Nov. 7-13 in Operation Green Light, a national campaign to recognize military veterans during the week of Veterans Day.
“We are all wearing our green for our veterans tonight,” board Chairman Skip Alston said.
Guilford County courthouses and other county buildings will be illuminated in green and display green lights for Operation Green Light through Nov. 13. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
Businesses and homeowners can join the campaign by illuminating their buildings or residences in green or by changing one light bulb to a green bulb.
There are more than 29,000 military veterans in Guilford County and more than 600,000 veterans live in North Carolina.
The Guilford County Veterans Service Office offers resources for veterans and their families and is part of a nationwide network of programs at the county, state and federal level designated to assist veterans and their families. The county has a veterans office in High Point and the phone number is 336-641-3434.
The National Association of Counties is encouraging 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs across the United States to join Operation Green Light. The campaign was announced and launched earlier this year during the National Association of Counties annual conference.
At their meeting, the commissioners not only wore green but each had a green light bulb at their places on the dais in the boardroom of the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro. Veterans who were at the meeting were asked to stand and received a round of applause.
