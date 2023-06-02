HPTNWS-06-02-23 BOC.jpg

The Guilford County Association of Educators, along with their supporters, gather for a rally outside the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro prior to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.

GUILFORD COUNTY — Employees and advocates for Guilford County Schools put on a full-court political press Thursday to encourage the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to increase local funding for the school system.

The school district supporters packed the commissioners’ chambers in downtown Greensboro as county staff had to open the balcony seating rarely needed during board meetings. Guilford County Schools employees and advocates took up most of the 200 seats in the chambers.

