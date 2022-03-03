GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a nearly $1.7 million amendment to the Board of Education’s systemwide roofing project and direct more than $3.5 million for a High Point Newcomers School.
The school board had asked the commissioners to transfer funds from a long list of completed Guilford County Schools’ building projects to pay for roof repairs or replacements and a new school to serve immigrant and refugee students, according to Angie Henry, GCS chief financial officer. The Newcomers School in High Point will be located in the Tomlinson building on the High Point Central campus, Henry said. Central High and Florence Elementary schools are among the five schools slated for roof repairs.
The county board started the meeting by approving the Guilford County Democratic Party’s nomination to appoint Greensboro lawyer Frankie T. Jones Jr. to replace the late Carolyn Coleman in the District 7 seat. Henry E. Frye, retired chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, administered the oath of office to Jones.
In other business, the board received a State Of the County Health Report from Dr. Iulia Vann, director of Guilford County Division of Public Health. The state Department of Health and Human Services requires local health departments to conduct a community health assessment every three to four years and to submit a report during the years between those.
Vann said the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges to the county health department, including increased workload and limits on in-person planning sessions.
The report states the county’s leading causes of death in 2019 were cancer and heart disease, which accounted for nearly 40% of all deaths. Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, followed by colorectal and breast cancers, Vann said. Unintentional injuries, primarily poisonings and falls, ranked third as cause of death. Dementia and stroke ranked as the fourth and fifth most common causes.
“Of course in 2020, we know that the COVID-19 pandemic was an emerging issue and that’s what we have been discussing for almost two years,” Vann said. “Looking at some of the data for 2021, we know that COVID-19 deaths are going to find their way into this graph I’m going to present you in future months.”
Vann and Jean Workman, director of Every Baby Guilford, summarized the most current data on maternal and child health and infant deaths that was reported last week.
Of the 5,928 babies born in Guilford County in 2020, 45 died before their first birthday, a death rate of 7.6 per 1,000 births. That’s an 18% decline from the 9.3 per 1,000 rate in 2019 and similar to the 7.2 in Forsyth County, but higher than the statewide 6.9 infant mortality rate and the 5.4 national rate.
In 2020, there were improvements in the number of pregnant women receiving prenatal care and an 11% decline in babies born with a very low birthweight of less than 3.3 pounds. The data show an increase from 2019 in preterm births and low birth weights. It also revealed the disparity gap is not closing between Black and white infants, Workman said.
Of the 45 infant deaths, 27 (or 60%) were Black, eight were white, seven were Hispanic and three were other races.
“It’s so vital in our community to reduce the disparities,” Workman said. “When we create a healthy Guilford County for Black babies, we create a healthy Guilford County for everyone.”
Commissioner Carlvena Foster of High Point, the board’s vice chair, thanked Workman for her efforts to educate the community about infant deaths and shared her personal experience with having a nephew who was born prematurely and lived five months with hole in his heart.
“He didn’t stand a chance,” Foster said. “We know Black baby boys have the lowest survival rates. For Guilford County to have one of the highest rates is embarrassing.”
