GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will extend a program designed to prevent renters from being evicted that emerged as an issue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to continue an eviction mediation and landlord outreach program started last year to reduce the number of renters losing a place to live. The county entered into a contract with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies.
Program organizers have met with more than 800 renters and provided referrals to assistance programs. The organizers have held 37 eviction prevention clinic days at the courthouses in Guilford County in partnership with Legal Aid of North Carolina.
The commissioners were told by county staff that program organizers review court dockets regularly to identify who faces eviction, then intervene to try to prevent the process from proceeding. Sometimes the effort takes place in court at a hearing.
Commissioner Kay Cashion said she was approached by a voter casting a ballot during early voting Thursday who asked about what resources he could tap into with the county to keep from being evicted.
“We need to make the public aware of this,” Cashion said.
The commissioners voted to enter into an eight-month renewed contract with UNCG. The program will continue to operate two days per week in High Point and two days per week in Greensboro. The eight-month extension will cost $475,916.
Anyone seeking information on the program can call the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3000.
In another matter, Guilford County staff updated the commissioners on federal and state funding for 10 public health programs totaling $8.7 million that’s beyond the amounts included in the 2022-23 fiscal year county budget approved this past June. The majority of federal and state funding relates to the coronavirus pandemic.
The largest allocation is $5.78 million to support the Guilford County Division of Public Health providing services to students through school health teams. The funding will continue to support COVID-19 school coordinators and testing, personal protective equipment and air filtration in school buildings, which are designed to keep COVID-19 outbreaks in check.
Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said COVID-19 cases continue to crop up in Guilford County Schools. When the new academic year started in August, there were 75 to 125 cases per week, which is down now to 60 cases per week, Vann said.
The additional funding will allow the county to keep providing services to Guilford County Schools through the end of the 2022-23 academic year, Vann said.
Other major public health program appropriations to the county include $899,627 for COVID-19 vaccination community clinics, $545,535 to monitor the coronavirus and other communicable diseases such as monkeypox, and $368,666 for continued testing of COVID-19 countywide.
