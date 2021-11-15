GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Health has ended its countywide mask mandate, but masks are still required in county offices and Guilford County Schools.
The board voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday night to approve Vice Chair Carlvena Foster’s motion to rescind the mask mandate after hearing an update from Guilford County Public Health Division Director Dr. Iulia Vann on declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“As of today, we are experiencing anywhere between 90 to 100 new cases every day,” Vann said. “This metric is going slowly in the right direction.”
The rate of new COVID-19 tests that are positive for the past three weeks has averaged 4.8%, Vann said. Local medical centers reported 48 people were hospitalized with COVID-related illness on Monday, she said.
Foster formally suggested rescinding the mask mandate the board had adopted Aug. 26 for all people, businesses, establishments and public entities. Board member James Upchurch seconded the motion.
Chairman Skip Alston noted the board has seen pandemic data decline, then rise again with new and more challenging variants. The board of health will continue to monitor the metrics and its staff will alert members if the metrics move in the wrong direction, he said.
“It is our role as a county Board of Health to promote and educate parents on the importance of vaccinating their children,” Alston said. “Vaccines are safe and they are effective. All who are eligible should be vaccinated.”
The most recent N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources data show 56% of the county population is fully vaccinated, while the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 54.8%, Vann said. She said the data is not aligned because of the addition of children ages 5-11 being eligible to get vaccinated. So far the county has vaccinated more than 3,000 children ages 5-11 in the past two weeks.
“We are very confident that these numbers are going to continue to go up and we’re going to continue to vaccinate the community members of Guilford County,” Vann said.
Alston reminded businesses that they have the authority to implement voluntary guidance in their operations and they can restrict service to customers who refuse to abide by reasonable and lawful safety restrictions, such as wearing a mask following other COVID precautions.
The CDC recommends that those who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks in public places, Alston said.
All Guilford County employees and visitors to county facilities must still wear a mask indoors, Alston noted. All Guilford County Schools students, teachers and staff also must continue to wear masks under the Board of Education’s mask mandate. The federal mask mandate also is still in place requiring masking for transportation such as buses, trains and airports. Federal masking rules also adhere to most medical facilities.
Vann said she encourages everyone to remain vigilant.
“I would also like to echo the chairman’s comments and strongly urge and recommend that those who are unvaccinated continue to wear a mask when in public spaces and indoors," she said. "As we approach the colder holiday months, it is more important than ever for children 5 and older and adults to get vaccinated, avoid high-risk activities and follow preventative methods outlined by the CDC. We know that ultimately vaccination is our best chance at ending this pandemic and decreasing community spread.”
The Division of Public Health continues to host vaccination clinics for children and adults, and the full schedule is available at www.GuilfordVaccination.com. Many pharmacies and physicians in the community also offer vaccines.
