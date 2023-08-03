TRIAD — Voters now have another option to get a photo ID so they can cast a ballot at the polls starting with this fall’s municipal elections.
The N.C. State Board of Elections announced Wednesday that free photo IDs will be provided at all county election boards.
Voters will supply their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number, then have their photo taken.
State election officials emphasize that voters don’t need to get an elections board ID if they already have a driver’s license or other approved photo identification, such as a military or veterans ID card issued by the federal government, college student ID or public employer ID card.
With the election board IDs, in most counties voters will be able to get an ID printed and given to them immediately at the office. Some counties may need to mail the ID card to the voter or let the voter know later that the ID card is ready to be picked up.
No appointment is required for the election board ID cards, state election officials say. Guilford County Elections Director Charles Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise that voters may want to call ahead if they have a large group of people who want the IDs so the elections office staff can be prepared.
The county boards of elections can issue cards at any time during regular business hours, except for the period following the last day of early voting through Election Day.
The elections board ID card will expire 10 years from the date of issuance.
This fall’s municipal elections, such as races for High Point mayor and City Council, will be the first in which voters have to present a photo ID following years of court challenges to the practice.
Election offices
For more information about voting registration or questions about voting, contact your local board of elections office: • Guilford County Board of Elections in Greensboro, Old Guilford County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., 336-641-3836. • High Point Guilford County elections office, 325 E. Russell Ave., intersection of Centennial Street and Russell Avenue downtown, 336-641-7895. • Randolph County, 1457 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, 336-318-6900. • Davidson County, 945 N. Main St. suite A, Lexington, 336-242-2190.
