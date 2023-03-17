GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County spent much of their discussion at a work session Thursday on what could be called its rainy day fund as they gear up to craft a budget for the next fiscal year.
County Manager Michael Halford talked with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners about how much of a fund balance the board wants to maintain to allow flexibility in spending.
Halford said he wants the county to reduce the amount of the fund used to address balancing the annual county budget. Halford praised the commissioners for reducing the amount diverted from the fund by $3.4 million to balance the current fiscal year budget.
Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said building up the fund balance will represent a multiple year goal.
“I would like to see some thoughts on how to do that,” she said.
Commissioner James Upchurch said addressing the fund balance is a pressing concern.
“I don’t want to see a decline in our fund balance,” he said.
As of June 30 of last year — the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year — Guilford County maintained a fund balance of $199.4 million.
The fund balance is important for a local government because it ensures a county or municipality can meet its cash obligations The fund balance provides a reserve for emergencies or unforeseen expenditures.
Money from the fund balance also can allow a local government to address opportunities that come up during a fiscal year.
Going back nearly a decade, Guilford County has maintained a fund balance amount of about 20% of annual expenditures. That’s higher than the state regulatory recommended minimum level of 16% of expenditures.
The commissioners will spend the spring determining the level of fund balance for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The county’s budget, which now totals $784 million, is set to be in place by July 1.
In another matter at their evening meeting following the work session, the commissioners approved an easement agreement with the Avalon Homeowners Association to allow for extending the Conner Trail at Rich Fork Preserve in High Point. The extension will double the length of the Conner Trail, which now covers six-tenths of a mile.
